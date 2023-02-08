comscore Kamehameha Highway collapse in Hauula elicits concerns
Kamehameha Highway collapse in Hauula elicits concerns

  • By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • COURTESY DERRICK PRESSLEY A truck became stuck Monday morning in the northbound lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula when a portion of the roadway collapsed.

A portion of Kameha­meha Highway in Hauula collapsed Tuesday, prompting more discussion about what to do about the ocean erosion and sea level rise affecting the highway and nearby communities. Read more

