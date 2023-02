Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : I live on a busy intersection along Vineyard Boulevard where the red-light cameras are now in use. Will the city or state let the public know how many tickets have been issued since inception? I still see cars running the light and blocking the intersection during rush hour. Read more

Question: I live on a busy intersection along Vineyard Boulevard where the red-light cameras are now in use. Will the city or state let the public know how many tickets have been issued since inception? I still see cars running the light and blocking the intersection during rush hour.

Answer: Yes, the state Department of Transportation updates that information about once a month on its website, which shows that 763 citations for red-light running had been issued as of Monday at five Honolulu intersections where the automatic cameras operate. Four of the five intersections are along Vineyard Boulevard.

The intersections went live for citations at various dates. Here’s the tally so far, according to the DOT:

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street: 291 citations issued since Nov. 20.

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street: 350 citations since Dec. 12, including 103 on the northwest approach and 247 on the southeast approach.

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue: 45 citations since Jan. 6.

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Pali Highway: 51 citations since Jan. 26, including three on the northwest approach and 48 on the southeast approach.

>> Pali Highway and School Street: 26 citations since Jan. 28.

Camera systems at these intersections automatically generate tickets for mailing to the first-listed registered owner of a vehicle photographed entering the intersection on a red light and proceeding straight through. Citations are issued after review by the Honolulu Police Department.

Cameras are expected to be added to five more Honolulu intersections in a third phase of this pilot project. Those intersections are Likelike Highway and School Street, King Street and Ward Avenue, Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street, Beretania and Piikoi streets, and McCully and Algaroba streets, according to the DOT.

Q: My car was broken into, and they stole spare change, a few old CDs and my disability parking placard — the only thing of any value I had left in the car, which I had to leave in the car because I was parked in a reserved parking space. Will I have to pay for a replacement?

A: Yes, it costs $12 to replace a lost, stolen or confiscated disability parking placard, according to the state Disability and Communication Access Board. For more information, go to health.hawaii.gov/dcab and click on “Disability Parking Permits.”

Scam alert

Numerous readers are reporting calls from a man falsely claiming to be a Spectrum employee offering a bogus deal. The scammer offers a 30% discount off their Spectrum bill for three years but says the offer requires a “security deposit” of $499.99 paid by check to an address he provides. This is a scam. Spectrum has no such offer, a company spokesman confirmed. Customers who have questions about their Spectrum account can check their account online for legitimate information or call the company at the number listed on their billing statement.

Q: Is that rental aid program still open on Oahu?

A: No, not if you are referring to the city’s Rental & Utility Relief Program; the application portal is closed. There are other programs that might be able to help. See the flyer at oneoahu.org/renthelp.

Q: Do they still have the state science fair? I haven’t read anything about it in so long.

A: Yes. The 65th Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair is scheduled for April 5-6 at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall, according to its website.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the person who prepaid $40 worth of gas for the next person at their pump at the Kaneohe Texaco on Friday at about 2:30 p.m. I was the lucky recipient of their generosity. — Mahalo, S.A.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.