comscore Navy needs more time for chemical spill report
Hawaii News

Navy needs more time for chemical spill report

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.

The Navy has blown a Monday deadline to provide the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with details about its cleanup of a Nov. 29 spill of toxic fire suppression chemicals at Red Hill and any past spills of the aqueous film forming foam, or AFFF, at the underground fuel facility, telling federal regulators that it would need another five weeks to provide that information. Read more

