Central Pacific Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Julie Mahathath has been promoted to senior vice president, credit administration manager. Mahathath joined CPB in July and has more than 20 years in financial services with extensive experience in both lending and credit. Prior to joining CPB, she was senior vice president, senior credit administration officer, at Midwest Regional Bank in Missouri.

>> Jason Koyanagi has been promoted to Commercial Banking division manager. He joined CPB in May 2020, bringing more than 20 years of professional financial experience in various commercial banking capacities.

>> Darren Ota has been promoted to Main Commercial Banking Center assistant manager. He most recently held the position of vice president and senior commercial banking officer of the Metro Commercial Banking Center. He has 29 years of professional financial experience.

