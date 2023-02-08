comscore Some Kaneshiro case charges late, lawyers argue
Hawaii News

Some Kaneshiro case charges late, lawyers argue

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.

Attorneys representing Dennis Mitsunaga, former Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and four Mitsu­naga & Associates executives indicted for allegedly conspiring to charge a former Mitsunaga employee with felony theft are trying to dismiss some of the charges based on their statute of limitations. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Julie Mahathath, Jason Koyanagi and Darren Ota

Scroll Up