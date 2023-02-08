comscore Uproar over possible charter school move premature, UH officials say
Uproar over possible charter school move premature, UH officials say

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The University Laboratory School in Manoa was built in the 1930s and used to be part of the University of Hawaii. The school became a public charter school in 2001.

The possible redevelopment of a University of Hawaii land parcel that could potentially displace the nearly century-old University Laboratory School years from now has upset many of the charter school’s supporters, but UH officials believe the uproar has been premature. Read more

