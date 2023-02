Scoreboard – Feb. 8, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division I Basketball State Championships: quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Moanalua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.; Kailua vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 5:30 p.m.; Kahuku vs. Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division II Basketball State Championships: first round. At Kalani: Hawaii Baptist vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Kohala, 7 p.m.

At Damien: Honokaa vs. Kauai, 5 p.m.;

University vs. Farrington, 7 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Single-elimination tournament, Kamehameha at Saint Louis,

5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division I Basketball State Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua: Kahuku/Campbell winner vs. Maryknoll/Kamehameha-Maui winner, 5 p.m.; Kailua/Saint Louis winner vs. Moanalua/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kailua/Saint Louis loser vs. Moanalua/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 5 p.m.; Kahuku/

Campbell loser vs. Maryknoll/Kamehameha-

Maui loser, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division II Basketball State Championships:

Semifinals at Kalani, Kalani/Kohala winner vs. Hawaii Baptist/Seabury Hall winner, 5 p.m.; University/Farrington winner vs. Honokaa/Kauai winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Damien, Kalani/Kohala loser vs. Hawaii

Baptist/Seabury Hall loser, 5 p.m.;

University/Farrington loser vs. Honokaa/Kauai loser, 7 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: championship playoff, if needed

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division I Soccer Championships:

quarterfinals, King Kekaulike vs. Mililani at Field No. 5; Punahou vs. Hilo at Field No. 6; Waiakea vs. ‘Iolani at Field No. 7; Kalani vs. Baldwin at Field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division II Soccer Championships: first round, Waialua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii at Field No. 5; Seabury Hall vs. Roosevelt at Field No. 6; McKinley vs. Island School at Field No. 7; Hawaii Prep vs. Pac-Five at Field No. 8. Games start at 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

BULLETIN BOARD

VOLLEYBALL

Mid-Pacific Institute is seeking a girls

varsity head coach for volleyball. Individual also will be responsible for overseeing the staff within the program and evaluating, overseeing and developing all levels of the girls volleyball program, including junior varsity, intermediate and elementary

(4th-6th grade). For more information,

contact MPI athletic director Scott Wagner at swagner@midpac.edu

BASKETBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UCSB 9 2 .818 — 18 4

UC Irvine 8 3 .727 1 15 8

Hawaii 8 4 .667 1½ 17 7

UC Riverside 8 4 .667 1½ 15 9

Long Beach St. 8 4 .667 1½ 14 10

UC Davis 7 4 .636 2 14 9

CS Fullerton 7 6 .538 3 13 12

CSU Bakersfield 4 8 .333 5½ 8 15

UC San Diego 3 9 .250 6½ 8 16

CS Northridge 2 10 .167 7½ 5 18

Cal Poly 1 11 .083 8½ 7 17

Thursday

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at UC Riverside

Cal Poly at UC Irvine

CS Northridge at CSU Bakersfield

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State