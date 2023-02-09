Toppled tree forces closure of Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway

Strong winds and gusts have caused power outages and toppled trees and utility poles on Oahu and the neighbor islands today.

The Kaneohe-bound lanes on Likelike Highway are closed to motorists due to a fallen tree.

In Makiki, a downed utility pole caused a power outage to about 2,100 Hawaiian Electric customers.

Honolulu police closed Pensacola Street between Nehoa Street and Piikoi Street sometime before 10:05 a.m. due to the downed pole.

Hawaiian Electric crews have since restored power to a majority of the customers after they were switched to another circuit.

About 70 customers remain without power until repairs are completed, spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan said.

Police have closed Kokea Street between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard because of multiple downed utility poles.

On Maui, Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to outages in Olinda and Makawao due to a tree in power lines and a downed pole.

Lanes are closed near 1395 Piiholo Road as crews work to clear vegetation from the lines before conducting repairs.

On Hawaii island, about 1,750 customers are without power from Kapapala Ranch to South Point Road. Hawaiian Electric crews are responding.