Editorial | Letters Letter: Promote Hawaii-based TV shows of the past Today Updated 12:05 a.m.

I'm not always against big, expensive, complicated solutions coming from government; it's just that they often either don't materialize or don't work right when they do.

Hawaii needs tourist dollars, even as we try to manage tourist behavior. We have had a number of successful TV series showcasing Hawaii that promoted the islands. These include "Hawaiian Eye" with Robert Conrad, "Hawaii Five-0" with Jack Lord, and "Magnum P.I." with Tom Selleck.

Could someone put together a list of the top 10 episodes of each show and post it on a website? If not the government, a private business or trade association, even a nonprofit. While we work on the "big deals," let's pick the low-hanging fruit.

Lloyd Lim
Makiki