Letter: Promote Hawaii-based TV shows of the past

I’m not always against big, expensive, complicated solutions coming from government; it’s just that they often either don’t materialize or don’t work right when they do. Read more

Hawaii needs tourist dollars, even as we try to manage tourist behavior. We have had a number of successful TV series showcasing Hawaii that promoted the islands.

These include “Hawaiian Eye” with Robert Conrad, “Hawaii Five-0” with Jack Lord, and “Magnum P.I.” with Tom Selleck.

Could someone put together a list of the top 10 episodes of each show and post it on a website? If not the government, a private business or trade association, even a nonprofit.

While we work on the “big deals,” let’s pick the low-hanging fruit.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

