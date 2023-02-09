Letter: Show loving kindness every day of the year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ahh … love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is a-comin’! There’ll be cards, flowers, even proposals.

Maybe those thoughts and actions of loving kindness can last a while and find their way to all beings.

We could pet our trees, savor our tradewinds, adore our clouds, and love our Mother Earth.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Happy Every Day!

William Metzger

Manoa

