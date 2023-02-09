Letter: State courts did impose geographical restrictions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Based on our most current review of cases, we want to set the record straight about geographical restrictions and the courts (“Anti-crime programs need time to work, Honolulu prosecutor says,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2.) Read more

Based on our most current review of cases, we want to set the record straight about geographical restrictions and the courts (“Anti-crime programs need time to work, Honolulu prosecutor says,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 2.)

In Circuit Court, from October 2022 to January 2023, requests for geographical restrictions were requested at sentencing 18 times and judges granted all 18.

In District Court, in January, geographical restrictions were imposed as requested at sentencing 100% of the time for “Weed and Seed” cases and 75% for “Safe and Sound.”

Additionally, of the 11 January District Court cases in which geographical restrictions were requested by prosecutors and denied at sentencing, seven defendants were receiving services in Waikiki, worked there, and/or were in the process of moving there; two were already on supervision; and the remaining two had no prior convictions in the area.

Rodney Maile

Administrative director of the courts

Hawaii State Judiciary

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter