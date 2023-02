Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are valid reasons for having to find a new home for a pet — as long as the decision to adopt was not made in haste to begin with. An overabundance of dogs at the Hawaiian and Maui humane societies has compelled an appeal for adoptive homes, amplified at a conference called by the governor.

Many animals are left by people who are moving, experts say. The animal shelters across the mainland are filled, too, so owners should reconsider getting a pet unless they’ve committed to take them along with the family.