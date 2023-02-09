comscore New questions about mysterious Kauai balloon
  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
    The photo above shows a close-up of a high-altitude Chinese balloon in the sky over Billings, Mont., on Feb. 1. The balloon sailed across the U.S. before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

    Sailors with the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered a high-altitude surveillance balloon Sunday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The apparent Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina over the weekend after it made its way across the continental U.S. was part of a larger surveillance program that the Chinese government has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday. Read more

