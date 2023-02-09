New questions about mysterious Kauai balloon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
LARRY MAYER / THE BILLINGS GAZETTE / ASSOCIATED PRESS
The photo above shows a close-up of a high-altitude Chinese balloon in the sky over Billings, Mont., on Feb. 1. The balloon sailed across the U.S. before being shot down off the coast of South Carolina.
U.S. NAVY / ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sailors with the Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovered a high-altitude surveillance balloon Sunday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C.