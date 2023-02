Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health System has announced the promotion of three system leaders:

>> Jason Chang has been named the inaugural president of The Queen’s Health System Innovation Institute and executive vice president of innovation and strategy for the health system. Chang has more than 15 years of executive leadership experience.

>> George “Rick” Bruno, M.D., FACEP, has been appointed president of The Queen’s Medical Center in addition to his role as president of The Queen’s University Medical Group. Bruno joined The Queen’s Medical Center in 2015 and played a critical role in negotiations of its three-party affiliation agreement with the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine and University Health Partners in 2021.

>> Darlena Chadwick, MBA, MSN, FACHE, will serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer of The Queen’s Health System. Chadwick joined the organization in 2005 and currently serves as senior vice president and chief operating officer of The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.

