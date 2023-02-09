comscore Views clash in Legislature over housing on Kakaako peninsula
Hawaii News

Views clash in Legislature over housing on Kakaako peninsula

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A view of the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

    A view of the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

Two committees in Hawaii’s Legislature were inundated Wednesday by divergent views on a bid by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to largely reverse a 2006 state law prohibiting residential development in Kakaako Makai. Read more

