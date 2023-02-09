Views clash in Legislature over housing on Kakaako peninsula
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A view of the Ewa edge of Kewalo Harbor, which is owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.
