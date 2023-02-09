Despite its record, UC San Diego seen as ascending program

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the first time in three years of transitional membership, UC San Diego’s record counts in the Big West standings.

The Tritons insist it is not a broken record.

“Our record might not reflect it,” said coach Eric Olen, whose Tritons are 8-16 overall and 3-9 in the Big West, “but internally, we’re very encouraged where we’re headed. I feel we’re learning a lot about the conference and how we fit in the conference and our path forward relative to the other teams in the conference.”

Entering tonight’s game against Hawaii in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, the Tritons took leads into the intermission in nine of 12 Big West games. Four times in games they lost, they had a win probability of better than 90% in the second half.

“How different would we feel if we had four in the other column?” Olen said.

The Tritons also played the past two games without 7-foot, 270-pound Emmanuel Tshimanga, a game-changing defender who transferred from UC Irvine in August. J’Raan Brooks, a 6-9 post who is effective at different tempos, has not played in a conference game because of an injury. Tshimanga’s status for tonight’s game is uncertain, while Brooks is out.

“They could easily be up in the standings if some games went the other way,” UH coach Eran Ganot said.

The Tritons have progressed since making the jump from Division II. As part of the four-year transition, games against Big West opponents did not count in the league standings the past two years. This year, the outcomes count, although the Tritons will not be allowed to participate in the Big West Tournament until the 2024-25 season.

Olen has built a roster that emphasized academics and athletics. UCSD’s acceptance rate is 37%, with admitted students having an average SAT score between 1270 and 1480. In the recently completed fall quarter, the Tritons’ grade-point average was 3.23, with four players earning a 3.5 or better.

On the court, the Tritons’ quick-strike offense launches 22.6 3-point shots per game. The most effective has been 6-foot-7 Francis Nwaokorie, who rotates between being a small five and a power four. In the past five games, Nwaokorie has averaged 15.0 points on 47.2% shooting, including 13 of 28 on 3s. During that span, 30.2% of his 43 rebounds came off the offensive boards.

“Their five man leads their team in 3-point shooting,” Ganot said of Nwaokorie’s 22 made 3s and 44% deep accuracy in 12 Big West starts.

Bryce Pope, a 6-foot-3 guard, is a creative guilt-free shooter who leads the Tritons at 18.6 points per game. Ganot described point guard Roddie Anderson as a “jet.” Anderson’s per-game averages increased from 9.0 points and 3.0 assists in 12 nonconference games to 14.8 and 3.8 in 12 Big West contests.

“They’re very potent offensively,” Ganot said.

The Tritons are seeking to improving to 4-0 in Thursday Big West games on the road.

Big West Basketball

UC San Diego (8-16, 3-9 BWC) vs. Hawaii (17-7, 8-4)

>> When: 7 tonight

>> Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420 AM