Hawaii’s Carissa Moore wins at Banzai Pipeline

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won the women’s division of the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Wednesday at Banzai Pipeline. Read more

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore won the women’s division of the Billabong Pro Pipeline on Wednesday at Banzai Pipeline.

Moore, a five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist from Punahou School, beat Australia’s Tyler Wright 11.00 to 10.00 in the final of the WSL Championship Tour season opener.

In the semifinals, Moore defeated fellow Hawaii surfer Bettylou Sakura Johnson 12.17 to 6.67, while Wright edged California’s Lakey Peterson 13.43 to 13.33.

Australia’s Jack Robinson won the men’s title with a 9.17- to-7.47 victory over Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti.

Hawaii’s John John Florence was eliminated by Robinson in the quarterfinals 13.84 to 12.87.

Obrey leads HPU to rout of Chaminade

Kalina Obrey scored 25 points as the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team routed Chaminade 81-47 on Wednesday at McCabe gym.

Avery Cargill, Ashley Nunez and Jordyn Jensen each added nine points for the Sharks (12-9, 10-4 PacWest).

Emma Morris scored 13 points for the Silverswords (1-23, 1-17).

UH Hilo women’s hoops downs Holy Names

Mandi Kawaha scored 30 points and Kamalu Kamakawiwoole added 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team defeated Holy Names 82-63 on Wednesday at Vulcans gym.

Bree Olson finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Vulcans (8-13, 5-10 PacWest).

Ani Tu’utafaiva had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Jazmine Soto added 19 points for the Hawks (1-21, 0-14).