HBA, University, Kohala, Kauai advance in D-II hoops

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Eli Shibuya scored 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting as the Eagles (18-12) edged the Spartans (22-6) in the Division II quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships at Kalani on Wednesday. Read more

Hawaii Baptist 63, Seabury Hall 62

Eli Shibuya scored 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting as the Eagles (18-12) edged the Spartans (22-6) in the Division II quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships at Kalani on Wednesday.

Jordon Qin added 11 points for Hawaii Baptist, which will face Kohala in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at Kalani.

Bromo Dorn finished with 26 points, also on 10-for-15 shooting, for Seabury Hall.

Kohala 55, Kalani 45

Layden Kauka scored 22 points and the Cowboys (17-2) rallied past the Falcons (7-11) in the second half.

Jayden Hook added 12 points and Landon Kauka had 11 for Kohala, which outscored Kalani 30-19 after halftime.

Joshua Schutter scored 15 points for the Falcons.

Kauai 62, Honokaa 47

Noah Louis finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Cade Meyers added 18 points as the Red Raiders (14-7) beat the Dragons (12-7) at Damien.

Joshua Rego added 14 points and Syrus Delos Reyes had nine points and 10 rebounds for Kauai, which will face University in today’s semifinals at 7 p.m. at Kalani.

Mauloa Tagabi scored 12 points for Honokaa.

University 48, Farrington 29

Trey Ambrozich scored 13 points and Koa Laboy had nine points and 11 rebounds as the Jr. ’Bows (22-6) defeated the Governors (5-11).

Alika Ahu added 11 points and Duke Mobley contributed 10 for University. Everest Rodriguez and Gerald Gallardo each scored nine points for Farrington.

Division II

WEDNESDAY

Quarterfinals

Hawaii Baptist 63, Seabury Hall 62

Kohala 55, Kalani 45

Kauai 62, Honokaa 47

University 48, Farrington 29

Today

Fifth-place semifinals

At Damien

Seabury vs. Kalani, 5 p.m.

Farrington vs. Honokaa, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

At Kalani

Kohala vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

University vs. Kauai, 7 p.m.

Friday

At SimpliFi Arena unless noted

Championship: Semifinal winners,

5 p.m.

Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Fifth place: Fifth-place semifinal