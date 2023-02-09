comscore HBA, University, Kohala, Kauai advance in D-II hoops
HBA, University, Kohala, Kauai advance in D-II hoops

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Eli Shibuya scored 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting as the Eagles (18-12) edged the Spartans (22-6) in the Division II quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships at Kalani on Wednesday. Read more

