comscore Moanalua boys continue Cinderella run at state hoops
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Moanalua boys continue Cinderella run at state hoops

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Moanalua’s Colby Casinas came up with a rebound against Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Nixis Yamauchi and Justin Ondo on Wednesday at Moanalua.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Moanalua’s Colby Casinas came up with a rebound against Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Nixis Yamauchi and Justin Ondo on Wednesday at Moanalua.

Skylar Miyasato scored 19 points, sparking a key 7-0 fourth-quarter run as Moanalua upset BIIF champion Kamehameha-Hawaii 54-49 on Wednesday night in the Division I quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read more

Previous Story
UH offensive linemen might be new but they bring experience

Scroll Up