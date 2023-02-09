comscore Top seed Saint Louis holds off stubborn Kailua
Top seed Saint Louis holds off stubborn Kailua

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
    Saint Louis’ Pupu Sepulona powered in for a shot against Kailua’s Maddox Pung during Wednesday’s quarterfinal at Moanalua gym.

Pupu Sepulona scored 20 points, including key free throws with seconds left, as top-seeded Saint Louis edged Kailua 51-48 on Wednesday night in the Division I quarterfinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships. Read more

