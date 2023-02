Scoreboard – Feb. 9, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene vs. Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division I Basketball State Championships: Semifinals at Moanalua: Campbell vs. Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; Saint Louis vs. Moanalua, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at McKinley: Kailua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.;

Kahuku vs. Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division II Basketball State Championships:

Semifinals at Kalani, Kohala vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; University vs. Kauai, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Damien, Kalani vs. Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs.

Honokaa, 7 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: championship playoff, Kamehameha at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division I Soccer Championships:

quarterfinals, King Kekaulike vs. Mililani at Field No. 5; Punahou vs. Hilo at Field No. 6; Waiakea vs. ‘Iolani at Field No. 7; Kalani vs. Baldwin at Field No. 8. Games start at 3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division II Soccer Championships: first round, Waialua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii at Field No. 5; Seabury Hall vs. Roosevelt at Field No. 6; McKinley vs. Island School at Field No. 7; Hawaii Prep vs. Pac-Five at Field No. 8. Games start at 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Northwest

Nazarene vs. Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Holy Names vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division I Basketball State Championships: Fifth place, Kailua/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Kahuku/Kamehameha-Maui winner,

5 p.m. at Damien. Third place, Saint Louis/Moanalua loser vs. Campbell/Maryknoll loser, 1 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. Final, Saint Louis/Moanalua winner vs. Campbell/

Maryknoll winner, 7 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center.

HHSAA/Heide & Cook Boys Division II Basketball State Championships: Final, Kohala/Hawaii Baptist winner vs. University/

Kauai winner, 5 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. Third place, Kohala/Hawaii Baptist loser vs. University/Kauai loser, 3 p.m. at Stan Sheriff Center. Fifth place, Kalani/Seabury Hall

winner vs. Farrington/Honokaa winner, 3:30 p.m. at Damien.

SOCCER

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division I Soccer Championships: Semifinals at Waipahu, Waiakea/‘Iolani winner vs. Kalani/Baldwin winner, 5 p.m.; King Kekaulike/Mililani winner vs. Punahou/Hilo winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex: King Kekaulike/Mililani loser vs. Punahou/Hilo loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 5; Waiakea/‘Iolani loser vs. Kalani/Baldwin loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 6.

HHSAA/Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division II Soccer Championships: Semifinals at Roosevelt: Hawaii Prep/

Pac-Five winner vs. McKinley/Island School winner, 5 p.m.; Seabury Hall/Roosevelt

winner vs. Waialua/Kamehameha-Hawaii,

7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Complex: Seabury Hall/ Roosevelt loser vs. Waialua/Kamehameha-

Hawaii loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 16; Hawaii Prep/Pac-Five loser vs. McKinley/Island School loser, 1 p.m. at Field No. 19.

SOFTBALL

College: Paradise Classic, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Utah Tech, 3 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

HHSAA/K. Mark Takai Championships: diving preliminary round, 10 a.m.; swimming, 2:30 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

TENNIS

College men: Azusa Pacific vs. Hawaii,

3 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

College women: Arizona vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Hui Ohana 15, Hawaiians 14

Sportsmen 9, Makules 5

P.H. Shipyard 19, Kupuna Kane 8

Bad Company 26, Fat Katz 19

Firehouse 15, Islanders 12

Yankees 14, Sons of Hawaii 7

Kool Katz 9, Na Kahuna 8

Waipio 19, Zen 12

Aikane 17, Action 2

Golden Eagles 11, Ho‘o Ikaika 4

Na Pueo 14, Lokahi 8

VOLLEYBALL

UH Men’s Schedule/RESULTS

(7-0 overall)

Jan. 12 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 13 vs. Ball State W, 3-1

Jan. 18 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 20 vs. Saint Francis W, 3-0

Jan. 25 at Queen W, 3-0

Jan. 26 at Belmont Abbey W, 3-0

Jan. 28 at Barton W, 3-0

Friday at Stanford 5 p.m.

Saturday at Stanford 4 p.m.

Feb. 16 vs. Concordia-Irvine 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Concordia-Irvine 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 vs. LIU 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. LIU 7 p.m.

March 1 vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

March 3 vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

March 9 vs. Purdue FW! 7 p.m.

March 10 vs. Penn State! 7 p.m.

March 11 vs. UCLA! 7 p.m.

March 17* vs. Long Beach St. 7 p.m.

March 18* vs. Long Beach St. 7 p.m.

March 24* at CSUN 4 p.m.

March 25* at CSUN 4 p.m.

March 31* at UC Santa Babara 4 p.m.

April 1* at UC Santa Babara 4 p.m.

April 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

April 8* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

April 14* UC San Diego 7 p.m.

April 15* UC San Diego 7 p.m.

!—Outrigger Volleyball Invitational

*—Big West match