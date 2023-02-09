Warriors setter Jakob Thelle energized following break

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jakob Thelle was pretty easy to find the past couple of weeks.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team’s All-America setter remained on island for the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s last road trip, then had a bye week to allow a sore knee to rest and recover.

During that span, he practically took up residence in the athletic department’s training facilities in preparation for this week’s trip to Northern California for a series at Stanford.

“I’m getting really good help from our trainers that we have here and always using that resource every day,” Thelle said on Wednesday. “I’m probably living in the training room more than I’m living at my house in Palolo.”

After sitting out UH’s trip to North Carolina two weeks ago, Thelle declared himself “fired up and ready to go” prior to the top-ranked Warriors’ departure on Wednesday for matches against the No. 8 Cardinal at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion on Friday and Burnham Pavilion on Saturday.

“He makes a big difference, not only every time he steps on the court for us, but (when he) is full-go at practice,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “His presence in the practice gym and on the court is significant.”

After starting the first four matches of the season, Thelle watched from afar while the Warriors (7-0) swept through a three-match swing in North Carolina with wins over Queens, Belmont Abbey and Barton.

“Like last year at Ball State, it’s the worst feeling not helping the team,” Thelle said in reference to missing the early-season series in Indiana in 2022 due to health and safety protocols. “But the team really took care of business … and I think we’re all ready for the next couple of games.”

Sophomore Austin Buchanan made the first two starts of his career in Thelle’s place to open the road trip and junior Brett Sheward moved from libero to setter for the finale at Barton.

Thelle played through knee pain late in last season’s march to a second straight national championship and said the current issue is “pretty much the same thing, just on a different knee.”

As the Warriors move forward in the schedule, Wade said “we’re certainly going to err on the side of caution” in managing Thelle’s work load.

“It’s still early in the season playing nonconference games and it’s a long year,” Wade said. “We want him at his best at the end of the year, like he has been the last few.”

Although he hasn’t played in a match since the Jan. 20 sweep of Saint Francis, Thelle said there was “surprisingly, not any rust at all,” upon his return to practice.

“The flow was right there from the first practice,” he said. “Even though I’ve been working my way back in step-by-step, day-by-day, it’s all been really been smooth and it’s been a good flow ever since the first day I was back.”

Along with allowing Thelle time to get back on the court, the bye week gave the Warriors a chance to recharge following the East Coast excursion. Outside hitter Spyros Chakas, the Big West leader in kills per set (4.87), sat out the Belmont Abbey and Barton matches and Wade said the junior is also back to full duty.

“It’s no question (the bye) came at a really good time,” Wade said. “Certainly for Jake, it couldn’t have been better for him, and I think everybody was ready for a little bit of a break after a long road trip.”

The Warriors enter the series with Stanford (7-2) carrying a 16-match winning streak and have won 18 consecutive sets.

The Cardinal slipped two spots in this week’s AVCA poll after splitting their matches last week, falling to Cal State Northridge in five sets and sweeping The Master’s University. They return first-team All-America outside hitter Will Rottman (3.76 kills per set), and 6-foot-8 freshman Theo Snoey (2.85) has taken over at opposite. Libero Justin Lui was an All-America honorable mention pick last year and leads the team with 2.67 digs per set.

UH has won the past seven meetings with the Cardinal, including a four-set win at the First Point Challenge in Texas last year.

“They’re really physical and they also have strength on the pins,” Thelle said. “For us we have to stop those guys early and really just get off to a good rhythm and focusing on our side of the court. Serving well is going to be key for us.”

Rainbow Warriors volleyball

At Stanford, Calif.

No. 1 Hawaii (7-0) vs. No. 8 Stanford (7-2)

>> When: Friday, 5 p.m.; Sat., 4 p.m.

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM (Friday), 1500-AM (Saturday)

>> Online: Pac-12 Network (Stanford Live Stream)