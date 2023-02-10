Hawaii sees first pediatric flu death since 2020

The Hawaii Department of Health today announced the first death of a child from influenza in the state during the current flu season.

The child was hospitalized at the time of death, the department said, but out of respect for the family’s privacy and medical privacy laws, no further information will be released. The age of the child was not released.

Hawaii’s last pediatric death from influenza occurred in January 2020, DOH said. In the prior 10 years, the state has recorded six pediatric deaths due to influenza.

“We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community,” said State Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a news release. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

DOH says the death “serves as a sober reminder that influenza is circulating widely in Hawaii,” and urged all eligible to get their flu vaccine.

All residents ages six months and older are eligible for flu vaccines, which are available at pharmacies, clinics, and health care facilities statewide.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaii experienced very low rates of influenza, with no pediatric deaths in the past three years.

“The restrictions we put in place for COVID-19 protected us from other respiratory viruses as well,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in the release. “That’s likely the reason there were no pediatric influenza deaths during the last three years.”

Health officials urge residents to keep up to date on all recommended vaccinations and boosters for protection against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.

A list of COVID-19 and flu vaccination locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov.