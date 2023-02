Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kudos to Wayne Takamine and Donna Wong for their excellent commentary (“Retain Kakaako Makai land-use law,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Jan. 29).

Over the last half-century, cities in the U.S. have been realizing the enormous community asset of their waterfronts. Private uses have given way to cultural, commercial and recreational public waterfront activities for their citizenry.

Examples today abound of public- use waterfronts in cities large and small across the country. Recognizing its tremendous and unique asset, Honolulu has long advocated the concept of a lei of green for areas makai of Ala Moana Boulevard from the downtown harbor front to Waikiki.

State legislation in 2006 recognizing and supporting city policy forbade residential development in the Kakaako Makai area. But once again the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is pressing for legislation to enable it to develop private residential high-rises in this area.

Shame on it. The Legislature must once again reject OHA’s request and once again support the concept of land uses that permit public activity in these waterfront lands.

Bob Crone

Architect/planner

Kailua

