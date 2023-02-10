comscore Letter: Keep Ewa Beach library a public library for all
Letter: Keep Ewa Beach library a public library for all

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Senate Bill 274 is a proposal to close down the Ewa Beach Public and School Library and turn it over to Campbell High School. I wonder if the person who wrote that bill had actually gone into the library, had a look around and asked some questions. Read more

