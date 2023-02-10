Letter: Keep Ewa Beach library a public library for all

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 274 is a proposal to close down the Ewa Beach Public and School Library and turn it over to Campbell High School. I wonder if the person who wrote that bill had actually gone into the library, had a look around and asked some questions.

The hours of operation for the public are correct as stated. However, students have access to the library all during the school day, even before it is open to the public. Sometimes the whole class is there; sometimes an individual student will get a pass to go in and work on their own.

Will it be open to other students from nearby schools after regular school hours?

Story times, craft activities, Santa visits, concerts, tax help and movie days are all free at our library.

It isn’t broken. It doesn’t need to be fixed.

Barbara Dittrich

Ewa Beach

