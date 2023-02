Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The slightly rosier outlook isle residents have on tourism gladdens the hearts of industry leaders. But the results of the Fall 2022 Resident Sentiment Survey also could have a limited shelf life. The Hawaii Tourism Authority hopes that the move to “destination management,” softening the tourism footprint on state resources, will continue to buoy attitudes.

Otherwise, whatever resident sentiment goes up, could come down. And HTA, itself now under the Legislature’s microscope, has to worry about that.