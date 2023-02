Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chinese spy balloon shot down Saturday off the U.S. Atlantic Coast was just one of a batch, it turns out. Fox News reports that a suspected spy balloon crashed near Hawaii just four months ago, in fact, and a 2022 military report details a round-the-world journey by a “People’s Republic of China High-Altitude Balloon” that “drifted past Hawaii” in 2019.

Hawaii’s closest call may have been with a “mysterious balloon” above and near Kauai last year; this one led U.S. fighter jets to scramble in response. A Russian spy ship was hanging out off Hawaii’s shores last month, too. None of these visitors was here for the scenery.