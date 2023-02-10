comscore Application process opens for ‘affordable’ units in Kuilei Place
Hawaii News

Application process opens for ‘affordable’ units in Kuilei Place

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:57 p.m.

The builder of Kuilei Place, a planned 43-story tower complex slated to house 1,005 moderately priced condominium units in Moiliili, launched an application campaign last week for yet-to-be-built market­-rate units. The application process for units categorized as affordable housing opens today. Read more

