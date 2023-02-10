comscore Double-murder suspect’s trial may hinge on hospital comments
Double-murder suspect’s trial may hinge on hospital comments

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
    Deputy public defenders Tiara Maumau, left, and Hayley Cheng, right, with Kendall Ramsey on Tuesday at a hearing at Circuit Court on a motion to suppress statements made by Ramsey to medical personnel at The Queen’s Medical Center’s emergency room. Ramsey allegedly killed his girlfriend and 6-month-old-baby at their home in Ewa Beach on March 25, 2020.

The outcome of the upcoming double-homicide trial of a 24-year-old Ewa Beach man could hinge on whether potentially damaging statements he made — caught on police body-worn cameras at the hospital — will be allowed into evidence. Read more

