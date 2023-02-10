comscore Gusty weather causes problems across Hawaii
Hawaii News

Gusty weather causes problems across Hawaii

  • By Mark Ladao and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
    Above, the snapped base of one of the poles is seen on the sidewalk. The gusty weather is expected to continue through next week.

    At top, strong wind caused four electrical poles to fall Thursday on Kokea Street between Dillingham Boulevard and North King Street in Kalihi. One pole landed on a vehicle, while other cars had power lines fall on top of them.

The powerful wind that cut power, closed roads and toppled trees and utility poles across Oahu on Thursday will stick around today and well into next week, according to National Weather Service forecasters, who urge the public to remain vigilant and be careful. Read more

