Gusty weather causes problems across Hawaii

By Mark Ladao
and Rosemarie Bernardo mladao@staradvertiser.com
rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:30 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the snapped base of one of the poles is seen on the sidewalk. The gusty weather is expected to continue through next week.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, strong wind caused four electrical poles to fall Thursday on Kokea Street between Dillingham Boulevard and North King Street in Kalihi. One pole landed on a vehicle, while other cars had power lines fall on top of them.