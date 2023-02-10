Gusty weather causes problems across Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The powerful wind that cut power, closed roads and toppled trees and utility poles across Oahu on Thursday will stick around today and well into next week, according to National Weather Service forecasters, who urge the public to remain vigilant and be careful. Read more

The powerful wind that cut power, closed roads and toppled trees and utility poles across Oahu on Thursday will stick around today and well into next week, according to National Weather Service forecasters, who urge the public to remain vigilant and be careful.

A high-wind warning for most of Oahu was set to expire at 6 a.m. today, but a warning for the Kohala Mountains and Waimea on Hawaii island was in effect until this evening. Oahu will remain under a high-wind advisory through Friday night, with forecasters expecting a lull on Saturday and Sunday before strong wind returns next week.

Throughout Oahu on Thursday, the wind downed trees and power lines, causing road closures and damaging vehicles, while also cutting power intermittently throughout the island.

Honolulu police closed Kokea Street between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard in Kalihi for much of Thursday after the wind toppled several utility poles, one of which hit a vehicle.

The wind also forced the temporary closure of the Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway due to a fallen tree. A motorist was seriously injured after her vehicle struck the downed tree. Police also closed Pensacola Street between Nehoa and Piikoi streets Thursday morning due to the downed pole.

Utility lines toppled by wind also cut power to thousands of Hawaiian Electric customers.

The wind, which was measured at well over 60 mph at some reporting stations on Oahu, can still cause damage today but is generally expected to slow down going into next week, NWS forecasters said.

“We had some localized damage (on Thursday) — I think a power line fell on a car, and a few trees fell down here and there — and I think we’re probably going to see that level of wind at least through (Thursday night), possibly into (today),” said Robert Ballard, science and operations officer for the National Weather Service. “But as we get through (today), there’s still going to be pockets where we get tree branches down, so we still want folks to use caution. … We could still see localized problems from the wind.”

On Thursday, Hawaiian Electric Co. crews reported Oahu power outages affecting about 2,200 customers in Makiki, 2,100 in Pearl City and Waimalu, 600 in Nuuanu-Punchbowl, 450 in Kalihi, 425 in Kalihi Valley, 290 in downtown Honolulu and 40 in Iwilei.

On Hawaii island, outages affected about 2,100 customers from Waimea and Kohala Mountain Road to North Kohala, 1,750 customers from Kapapala Ranch in Pahala to South Point Road in Naalehu, 800 customers from Kaalaiki Road to the Kahuku Ranch area, and 28 customers in Kamuela.

A high-wind advisory through this evening is in effect for Kauai, Niihau, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and portions of the Big Island.

“It will be pretty windy, but I don’t think … we’re looking at winds at the current level,” Ballard said Thursday night. “They should start to trend downward, with a couple of little upward ticks.”

NWS forecasters said east wind of 30 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph, is expected for areas covered by the high-wind warnings. On Oahu this includes Honolulu, the Ewa plain, Waianae coast and mountains, North Shore, leeward-facing slopes of the Koolau and over higher elevations.

Wind this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches and blow tents and awnings away as well as make it difficult to steer vehicles. Residents also should be prepared for power outages.

On Oahu, emergency crews were busy attending to blown roofs, downed power lines and power outages.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to seven calls of fallen power lines on Pensacola Street in Makiki, Bertram Street in Kaimuki, Kokea Street, Aumaka Street in Pearl City and Kunawai Lane and Liliha Street in Nuuanu.

Firefighters also responded to four calls of blown roofs on Holua Place and Alewa Drive in Kalihi, Laimi Road in Nuuanu and Kapiolani Boulevard in McCully.

And they answered eight calls of toppled trees in Ewa Beach, Pearl City, Aiea, Punchbowl, Moanalua and McCully on Thursday, and four fallen tree calls in Ewa Beach, Kaaawa, Mililani and Kapahulu on Wednesday.

The NWS said Thursday that the wind will fluctuate over the next several days. It should ease over the weekend but pick up again Monday. It might slow down again Tuesday before trending up again Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

Ballard said strong wind is usually expected during the spring in Hawaii, but it’s not surprising to see this kind of weather in early February.

“It seems a little early to be getting these kinds of winds, but that said, it could happen any time of the year, especially during the winter,” Ballard said. “I wouldn’t say it’s extremely unusual.”