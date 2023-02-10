comscore Man found guilty of online death threats
Hawaii News

Man found guilty of online death threats

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

A 44-year-old man was found guilty of federal charges for posting social media threats to behead then-Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the Waianae Small Boat Harbor master following a disagreement over nonpayment of $30,000 in mooring fees by the leader of a militant Hawaiian sovereignty group. Read more

