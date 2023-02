Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has hired and promoted the following:

>> Reina Mitsuda is transitioning from assistant manager of the Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program to program coordinator of its Community Program. Mi­tsuda holds bachelor’s degrees in mathematics and in environmental science with an emphasis in physics from the University of Redlands.

>> Kristina Kornegay is being promoted from assistant program manager to program manager of Kupu Aina Corps. Prior to Kupu, she spent five years working in education and nonprofits.

>> McKenna Noland is being promoted from program coordinator to assistant program manager of Kupu Aina Corps. Prior to joining Kupu, Noland worked for The Salvation Army as a case manager for its Community Assistance Center.

>> Jason Kamimoto is being promoted from program coordinator to assistant program manager of the Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps Summer Program. Prior to Kupu, Kamimoto was a real estate appraiser. He spent the last several years on the mainland working in Austin, Texas, with Meals on Wheels.

