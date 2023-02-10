comscore Rearview Mirror: Public interactions with police produce memorable stories
Rearview Mirror: Public interactions with police produce memorable stories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1955 Many readers met police officers when they were school junior police officers. Officer Simeon Kamoe with JPOs Nancy Furguson and David Fukuda with Edith Norton in the background.

  • HPD MUSEUM Police stand at attention outside of the main station in 1885. King David Kalakaua ruled when this photo of the headquarters — on the makai side of King Street, between Nuuanu and Smith streets — was taken.

Recently, I asked readers of my Insider email newsletter about their interactions with local police officers. As you might imagine, they had several interesting stories. Let’s take a look. Read more

