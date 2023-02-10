Waiahole Valley residents on Oahu fear mass eviction
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waiahole Valley residents who live on land leased from the state are facing a ground rent increase to about six times what they have been paying. Above, residents Pat and Jose Royos hold chickens that Jose raises.
ANDREW GOMES / AGOMES@STARADVERTISER.COM
A sign seen along Kamehameha Highway near the base of Waiahole Valley.
A roadside sign along Kamehameha Highway near the base of Waiahole Valley expresses resolve in a ground lease struggle between area residents and the state Andrew photo