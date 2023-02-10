4 islands represented in D-II state boys soccer semis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Elijah Dinkel scored twice in the first half, with one coming in the final two minutes before halftime, and Micah Chung added the third goal for the defending champion Warriors.

Elisha Sheridan scored in the 78th minute to avoid the shutout for the Bulldogs.

Seabury Hall 2, Roosevelt 0

James Haynes broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 74th minute and Duke Romanchak added an insurance goal four minutes later to lead the Spartans.

Seabury Hall advances to play Kamehameha-Hawaii in tonight’s first semifinal at Roosevelt at 5. It’s a rematch of last year’s state final won by the Warriors in a shootout.

Pac-Five 2, Hawaii Prep 1

Joshua Kim and Mark Spencer scored first-half goals to lead the Wolfpack over Ka Makani.

Pac-Five is the only Oahu school remaining and is trying to become the first school on the island to win the Division II state title since Mid-Pacific in 2015.

Daniel Villaplana Habiak scored HPA’s goal in the 73rd minute.

Island School 11, McKinley 1

Sawyer Rogoff, Edward Silliman and Zach Edwards scored two goals apiece to lead the Eagles into the semifinals against Pac-Five.

Manoa Knight, Ignacio Elzaurdia, Javin Hennessy, Luka Perozo and Finn Beebe also scored for Island School, which lost to eventual state champion Kamehameha-Hawaii in double overtime in last year’s tournament.

Richard Kim scored the Tigers’ goal in the 56th minute.