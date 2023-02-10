comscore Abara makes PK in OT; ‘Iolani advances
  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Iolani’s Noah Scherman (8) headed the ball over Waiakea defenders during overtime of Thursday’s state tournament boys soccer game. Iolani won 3-2 in OT.

    Iolani’s Noah Scherman (8) headed the ball over Waiakea defenders during overtime of Thursday’s state tournament boys soccer game. Iolani won 3-2 in OT.

’Iolani’s Kaleb Abara wasn’t about to ruin his perfect penalty-kick percentage when he stepped up to the spot in overtime Thursday against Waiakea. Read more

