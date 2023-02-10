Abara makes PK in OT; ‘Iolani advances

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

’Iolani’s Kaleb Abara wasn’t about to ruin his perfect penalty-kick percentage when he stepped up to the spot in overtime Thursday against Waiakea.

Abara converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute as No. 2 seed ‘Iolani defeated Waiakea 3-2 in the Division I quarterfinals of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer Championships at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“I’ve scored on PKs multiple times and I was confident in my abilities,” said Abara, who is 5-for-5 on penalty kicks this season. “I just want to step up and make it for my team.”

‘Iolani, the ILH champion, will face Kalani in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at Waipahu.

“We started out our season and the goal of the team was always to win the ILH and ultimately the state championship, so we feel our work isn’t done by any means,” ‘Iolani co-coach Grant Fukuda said. “But getting to the semis is always a big step. We lost in the first round last year (to Aiea) and a lot of that is fresh in these players’ minds.”

The PK was set up when the Raiders’ Ian Yogi was knocked down by a Warriors player at the edge of the penalty box.

“I was looking to get a shot and No. 6 (of Waiakea) had been on my back a lot and pushed me, so I kind of slowed down a little and waited for him to hit me. Luckily, he did,” Yogi said.

Abara said he’s been the Raiders’ penalty-kick taker since a game against Pac-Five on Jan. 13.

Abara knew he was going to shoot into the bottom left side of the goal long before he stepped up to take the penalty kick.

“I just pick my spot before the game even starts,” he said.

Abara put ‘Iolani (7-1-3) ahead 1-0 in the 20th on a free kick from 20 yards that hit the crossbar and went in.

“My coaches had been preaching just put it on target and give our team a chance, so that’s what I tried to do,” he said.

Waiakea, the BIIF runner-up, tied it in the 33rd on Aziah Nelson’s goal.

The Raiders retook the lead on John Butkiewicz’s header in the 48th.

“We had been working on that, cleaning up some of those cheap or dirty goals we call them. The ones that are bouncing around in front of the net,” Fukuda said. “We just have to get a head on it or a flick that gets it in the goal.”

The Warriors’ Tevin Atwal tied it at 2-2 in the 53rd minute.

“We didn’t take advantage of some of the chances we had early on in the game and it came back to bite us,” Fukuda said. “They put away their chances, we didn’t put away ours and they would up taking us to overtime and it took a golden goal to win it.”

Waiakea (12-3) will play Baldwin in a fifth-place semifinal today at 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 6.