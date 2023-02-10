Hilo, Kalani in D-I state boys soccer final 4

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilo 1, Punahou 0

Michael DeCoito III scored the lone goal in the 19th minute to put the No. 4 seed Vikings into the semifinals against Mililani.

Hilo, which lost to King Kekaulike in the state final last year, is the first team from the Big Island to beat the 22-time state champion Buffanblu in the tournament.

Kalani 3, Baldwin 0

Shane Fuse, Chase Kaetsu and Ethan Senter all scored in the first 22 minutes of the game to lead the Falcons into the semifinals against ‘Iolani.

Kalani last played the Raiders in the state tournament in 2015, when the Falcons won in a shootout.