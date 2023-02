Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mason Muaau wasn’t sure if he’d ever play basketball this year.

The 6-foot-6 wide receiver is glad he did, and so are the Campbell Sabers. Muaau came up big in the second overtime with two buckets, two steals and a block as Campbell stunned Maryknoll 46-38 in the Divsion I semifinals of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships.

Campbell (26-5 overall), which won its first OIA boys basketball title last week, will play for the state championship for the first time on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena. Rondell Blenman-Villarreal had 15 points, Miles Hornage tallied 10, Malik Jackson scored nine.

“We’re making history again,” said Blenman-Villarreal, a 6-3 point forward. “We’re not finished yet. We’ve got to make it through tomorrow.”

Justin Yap led ILH runner-up Maryknoll (29-8) with 14 points. The Spartans shot 28 percent from the field, including 5-for-25 from the 3-point arc. Campbell shot 60 perent from the field (19-for-35), but just 8-for-19 from the free-throw line.

Muaau finished with eight points. He has a football scholarship waiting for him at Colorado State. After transferring from Saint Louis, he had no interest in playing high school hoops.

“To be honest, it was the man right there, Coach Wyatt. “He was always bugging me to come out after football. I changed my mind when I saw how hard the team was working,” said Muaau, who said he never played organized basketball until now. “It’s about keeping my composure and believing in myself.”

Coach Wyatt Tau credited his team’s ability to stay focused.

“Mason is so respectful, it’s unbelievable. All our kids are so respectful. They do what they’ve got to do to help the team,” Tau said.

Campbell’s evolution from a run-and-gun squad to one that embraces the slower grind of the postseason showed against Maryknoll. The Spartans have been highly successful, winning two state titles under coach Kelly Grant.

“We watched all the ILH games. All slow, controlled games, solid basketball. We can do that and still play our game,” Tau said. “After all our losses in preseason and regular season, we cannot be in a better position than we are now.”

When Maryknoll and Campbell met on Nov. 26, Maryknoll won 55-35. Fabian Camacho scored 15 in that game, but on Thursday suffered a leg cramp in extra time.

“The first time we played Maryknoll, we just had our football kids coming in,” Tau noted.

Campbell led for more than three quarters before the Spartans took the lead early in the fourth quarter. After five lead changes, Blenman-Villarreal scored on a pick-and-roll pass from Mizah Carreira and was fouled with 6.1 seconds left in regulation. Tied at 34, he missed the foul shot. Maryknoll’s Hunter Marumoto launched a 29-footer at the buzzer but missed.

The teams each scored one basket in the first overtime, which ended with a pull-up 3-point shot by Zion Milare that fell short.

In the second extra period, Muaau hustled for a layup on a pick-and-roll feed from Carreira. While Maryknoll went cold from the field, Blenman-Villarreal sank two free throws in the next two Campbell possessions for a 40-36 lead.

Jackson added a foul shot with 1:20 left, and Muaau came up with a blocked shot, racing downcourt for another layup and a 43-36 Sabers lead. Maryknoll got no closer.

“These kids do what they had to do,” Tau said. “Last night, I told them I’m not even nervous. I’m so excited.”

The Sabers’ 3-2 matchup zone was fairly problematic for the Maryknoll offense in the first half.

Campbell roared to a 9-1 lead, getting easy buckets in the paint.

Campbell stayed in front until Maryknoll finally took the lead, 29-28, on a Yap drive early in the fourth quarter. Muramoto then splashed a corner 3 with 18 seconds left in regulation for a 34-32 Maryknoll lead. The Sabers then ran a perfect pick-and-roll, with Carreira feeding Blenman-Villarreal for a layup and foul. That tied the game at 34 with 6.1 seconds, but he missed the free throw. Marumoto’s 29-footer at the buzzer missed, forcing overtime.

In the first OT, Hornage scored a basket, and Yap scored for Maryknoll. Hornage then missed a 9-footer in the lane with 1:10 left. Campbell had two fouls to give and thwarted Maryknoll on drives twice. Milare’s pullup jumper from the top was short at the buzzer, sending the game into a second overtime.

Division II

Kohala 61, Hawaii Baptist 45

Layden Kauka had a game-high 19 points and seven steals to lead the No. 1 seed Cowboys (18-2) into the school’s first-ever state final.

Landon Kauka added 14 points and Isaac Libron scored all 10 of his points from the free-throw line for Kohala, which is making its first appearance in the state tournament since 1999.

Kohala attempted the same number of field goals (15-for-43) as it did free throws (27-for-43).

Eli Shibuya led the Eagles (18-13) with 19 points and Matthew Shigetani added 14. The teams combined for 78 free-throw attempts.

University 56, Kauai 45

Todd McKinney scored a game-high 17 points and Trey Ambrozich added 15 points and 11 rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting to lead the Jr. ’Bows (23-6) into the state final.

University jumped out to an 18-2 lead after the first quarter.

Cade Meyers had 13 points and Joshua Rego scored 12 points to lead the Red Raiders (14-8).