Nakamura stays put at second for Wahine’s experienced infield

A change in plans kept Maya Nakamura in her customary spot in the University of Hawaii infield.

A second-team All-Big West second baseman last season, Nakamura was initially slated to slide over to shortstop when three-year starter Nawai Kaupe completed her Rainbow Wahine softball career by being named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year last May.

But after dealing with a shoulder issue over the summer, Nakamura moved back to second base, with Oregon State transfer Xiao Gin taking over at shortstop. They’ve since developed a connection in the middle of the UH infield entering today’s season-opening doubleheader in the Paradise Classic.

“The chemistry has gotten much better since we switched them early on and Maya was more comfortable at second,” UH coach Bob Coolen said.

Coolen begins his 32nd season as head coach by leading UH into a run of six games over the three-day tournament. The Wahine will face Utah Tech of the Western Athletic Conference and Saint Mary’s of the West Coast Conference in doubleheaders starting at 5:30 p.m. today, 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Even with the loss of Kaupe, the Rainbow Wahine head into the season with an experienced infield surrounding a deep UH pitching staff.

Nakamura and Kaupe were the only UH players to start all 42 games last season when UH went 23-19 and finished third in the Big West at 17-10. Nakamura returns after leading the team with a .333 batting average along with senior first baseman Dallas Millwood and junior Ka’ena Keliinoi at third.

“They have to sense what to do, when to do it, when to talk, when to go to the pitcher, when to call timeout,” Coolen said of the returnees. “All that stuff has to be leadership, and with all those upperclassmen on the infield we’re hoping they pretty much take over.”

Although Gin is the newcomer to the group, she joins the program seasoned by 84 starts at second base in two seasons at Oregon State and a trip to the Women’s College World Series last season.

“She has some smooth hands and I think we work really well together,” Nakamura said.

“I think having that experience going far into postseason is something she can share with us and it can only benefit us.”

Junior Mya’Liah Bethea returns in left field, but Coolen said right field remains a toss-up. Sophomore Maycen Gibbs who played two seasons of baseball in high school in Folsom, Calif., has emerged as the leader in center following the graduation of four-year starter Brittnee Rossi.

“She has incredible knowledge of the baseball game and she carries it into softball,” Coolen said. “Aggresiveness base-running, her hitting style is baseball-ish. She’s doing a real good job in center field.”

Sophomore left-hander Brianna Lopez was named to the coaches’ preseason team this week after earning All-Big West first-team honors as a freshman and returns to lead the UH pitching staff. Having a full season behind her and the experience surrounding her add to Lopez’s comfort in the circle.

“I love my infield — I have so much confidence in them,” she said. “I know if I screw up, maybe pitch it down the middle a little too close, I know my field and outfield will have my back.”

Coolen slotted Lopez and Key-annah Campbell-Pu’a, a 6-foot-2 freshman from Nipomo, Calif., as the opening night starters. He’ll have more options than last season, when Lopez appeared in 20 of UH’s 27 Big West games, with the additions of freshman right-handers Millie Fidge and Malia Williams and sophomore McKenna Kostyszyn as a transfer from New Mexico. Sophomore Chloe Borges also returns after starting eight games in 13 appearances last year before an injury shut down her pitching duties. She can also provide a power bat in the lineup.

PARADISE CLASSIC

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

>> When: Today-Sunday

TODAY

Saint Mary’s vs. Utah Tech, 3 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Saint Mary’s vs. Utah Tech, 1 p.m.; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 10 a.m.; Saint Mary’s vs. Hawaii, noon.