Rainbow Warriors come back to beat UCSD
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Noel Coleman went to they hoop against UC San Diego Tritons Justin DeGraaf during a Big West men’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree