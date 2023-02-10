comscore Rainbow Warriors come back to beat UCSD
Rainbow Warriors come back to beat UCSD

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Noel Coleman went to they hoop against UC San Diego Tritons Justin DeGraaf during a Big West men’s basketball game at the SimpliFi Arena, Stan Sheriff Center.

Down two key reserves, down by six points at the intermission, the Hawaii basketball team relied on a menacing defense and clutch shooting to ascend to a 69-62 victory over UC San Diego at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

