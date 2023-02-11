Letter: Reinstitute practices at Kulani, Olinda camps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Is it at all possible for our state legislators to consider reusing Kulani Honor Camp on Hawaii island and Olinda Honor Camp on Maui?

Growing up on the Big Island, I was able to visit Kulani Honor Camp with my church pastor uncle.

I, not akamai as to what an honor camp was, thought it was a military facility. The detainees were dressed in blue denim jackets and trousers and the officers were in olive drab brown uniforms. The detainees were instructed in farming, gardening, cooking, carpentry (lots of koa products, such as serving bowls and utensils, lamps, even ukuleles). This helped the detainees acquire a skill that would help them back into society.

I humbly ask our legislators to look into this matter.

Matthew D. Daog

Pearl City

