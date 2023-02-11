Letter: Post-COVID, libraries should extend hours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When will the public libraries go back to their pre-COVID-19 availability? As it is, most libraries close at 4 p.m. On a normal day, the closing time used to be 5 p.m.

The worst of COVID-19 has already passed and there is no reason not to restore regular hours. 4 p.m. is much too early to shut down, especially when some days the library doesn’t even open until 11 a.m. From what I can tell, all of the libraries are fully staffed so lack of personnel can’t be the reason.

C’mon, I thought we pay taxes for our libraries to be open and of use.

Steve Cedillos

Ala Moana

