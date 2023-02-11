Editorial | Letters Letter: Post-COVID, libraries should extend hours Today Updated 9:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When will the public libraries go back to their pre-COVID-19 availability? As it is, most libraries close at 4 p.m. On a normal day, the closing time used to be 5 p.m. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When will the public libraries go back to their pre-COVID-19 availability? As it is, most libraries close at 4 p.m. On a normal day, the closing time used to be 5 p.m. The worst of COVID-19 has already passed and there is no reason not to restore regular hours. 4 p.m. is much too early to shut down, especially when some days the library doesn’t even open until 11 a.m. From what I can tell, all of the libraries are fully staffed so lack of personnel can’t be the reason. C’mon, I thought we pay taxes for our libraries to be open and of use. Steve Cedillos Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: A less hostile view of tourism