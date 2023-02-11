comscore Letter: Post-COVID, libraries should extend hours
Letter: Post-COVID, libraries should extend hours

  • Today
  • Updated 9:33 p.m.

When will the public libraries go back to their pre-COVID-19 availability? As it is, most libraries close at 4 p.m. On a normal day, the closing time used to be 5 p.m. Read more

