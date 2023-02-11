Hawaii Health Department reports season’s first child flu death

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Health on Friday announced the state’s first death of a child from influenza during the current flu season.

The child was hospitalized at the time of death, the department said, but due to medical privacy laws, no further information will be released. The age of the child was not released.

Hawaii’s last pediatric death from influenza occurred in January 2020, DOH said. The state recorded six pediatric deaths due to influenza in the prior 10 years.

“We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community,” said state Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a news release. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family at this difficult time. If you or your loved ones have not received the flu vaccine this season, I hope you will consider doing so.”

DOH says the death “serves as a sober reminder that influenza is circulating widely in Hawaii,” and urged all eligible to get their flu vaccine.

All Hawaii residents ages 6 months and older are eligible for the flu vaccine, which is available at pharmacies, clinics and health care facilities statewide.

During the height of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Hawaii experienced low rates of influenza, with no pediatric deaths during the past three years.

“The restrictions we put in place for COVID-19 protected us from other respiratory viruses as well,” said state Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in the release. “That’s likely the reason there were no pediatric influenza deaths during the last three years.”

In Hawaii, rates of respiratory syncytial virus and flu rose earlier than usual this season, in line with national trends. Health officials in November were concerned about a “tripledemic” of RSV, flu and COVID-19 occurring simultaneously this winter.

A recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly 4 in 10 households were indeed hit by RSV, flu or COVID-19 during the holidays and January.

According to the most recent surveillance report, 3.3% of outpatient visits in Hawaii were for influenzalike illnesses the week of Jan. 15-21. This was lower than the previous week but higher than the national rate and baseline.

While influenza viruses are most common during fall and winter months, according to DOH, they circulate year-round in Hawaii.

So far this season, 6.5% of specimens tested statewide have come back positive for influenza viruses.

In the latest FluView update by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal flu activity is low nationally, with declining flu hospital admissions.

Most of the U.S., including Hawaii, is reporting minimal or low flu activity, with the exception of New York City, New Mexico and Puerto Rico.

In the U.S., nine more pediatric flu deaths were reported this week, bringing the national total to 106 so far this season.

DOH said those at highest risk — seniors, infants, those with underlying health conditions and anyone experiencing severe symptoms — should seek care promptly to get tested and treatment.

Health officials urge residents to keep up to date on all recommended vaccinations and boosters for protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

A list of flu and COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at vaccines.gov.