comscore Hawaii turnout low at VA meetings on Gulf War illnesses
Hawaii News

Hawaii turnout low at VA meetings on Gulf War illnesses

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Research Advisory Committee Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses met on at the Oahu Veterans Center this week.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Research Advisory Committee Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses met on at the Oahu Veterans Center this week.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses Chair Dr. Cheryl Walker, left, spoke Thursday during a public session at the Oahu Veterans Center.

    KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses Chair Dr. Cheryl Walker, left, spoke Thursday during a public session at the Oahu Veterans Center.

One veteran who did show up told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he was actually from Philadelphia and just happened to be in Hawaii on business. Read more

Previous Story
Man found guilty of online death threats

Scroll Up