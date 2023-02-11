Hawaiian Language Month events celebrate olelo Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two upcoming events celebrating Hawaiian Language Month will spotlight olelo Hawaii and encourage its use.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and several other Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting the “Ola ka ‘I” (language thrives) events Feb. 18 and 25, with student performances, storytelling, “make and take” stations, games and informational booths.

The goal is to bring the community together to revitalize and normalize the use of the language, according to a CNHA news release.

“Forty years ago, there were less than 50 ‘opio fluent in ‘olelo Hawaii, where our language was nearly extinct,” said CNHA CEO Kuhio Lewis. “Today more than 3,000 students are enrolled in 28 Kula Kaiapuni (Hawaiian language immersion schools), more than 8,000 study Hawaiian at the university level and more than 26,000 individuals identify as Hawaiian language speakers.”

Organizations like ‘Aha Punana Leo and the Hawaiian language immersion schools have been essential in the revitalization of the language, according to the news release.

Their efforts helped raise a new generation of first- language speakers, who are now starting to send their own children into immersion programs, said Ka‘iulani Laeha, CEO of ‘Aha Punana Leo.

“We’ve seen graduates who have gone through our program from preschool through sometimes doctoral degrees, and they’re bringing their keiki back,” Laeha said. “Now, we’re into that next generation of students who have ‘olelo Hawaii at home and are going through the program in school.”

‘Aha Punana Leo was founded in 1983 by a group of parents and educators who committed themselves to revitalizing olelo Hawaii, Laeha said. They worked with the state Legislature and the Department of Education to create the Hawaiian language immersion programs, while establishing their own “language nest” programs that educate children of infant through preschool age.

The organization also has since created teacher training programs and an Indigenous language advocacy program that offers international assistance to communities trying to revitalize their native languages, she added.

With the upcoming events, Laeha expressed her gratitude for the excitement and awareness that Hawaiian Language Month brings, and said she hopes to one day see the language and culture restored to what it was when Hawaiian was the commonplace language used throughout the islands.

The first of the three “Ola ka ‘I” events took place on Oahu on Jan. 28. The Feb. 18 event will be held on Maui at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Feb. 25 event on Oahu is at Ka Makana Ali‘i mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

‘Aha Punana is also accepting applications for its early learning programs until March 1. Applicants do not require any prior Hawaiian language background, Laeha said. Those interested can learn more at ahapunanaleo.org/n-programs.

