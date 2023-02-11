comscore Hawaiian Language Month events celebrate olelo Hawaii
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Language Month events celebrate olelo Hawaii

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY KANAEOKANA / KS KAIAULU The first of three “Ola ka ‘I” events took place Jan. 28 at Windward Mall, celebrating Native Hawaiian Language Month.

    COURTESY KANAEOKANA / KS KAIAULU

    The first of three “Ola ka ‘I” events took place Jan. 28 at Windward Mall, celebrating Native Hawaiian Language Month.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and several other Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting the “Ola ka ‘I” (language thrives) events Feb. 18 and 25, with student performances, storytelling, “make and take” stations, games and informational booths. Read more

Previous Story
Man found guilty of online death threats

Scroll Up