Hawaiian pilots OK 4-year-deal with 32% pay raise

Hawaiian Airlines’ pilots have approved a new four-year contract with pay raises that will average more than 32% over the duration of the agreement, including industry-leading rates for the carrier’s future Airbus A330F cargo fleet.

The deal between the Air Line Pilot Association and company management announced Friday was ratified by 65% of the pilots following a two-week voting period, with 93% of eligible pilots casting ballots. The new contract takes effect March 2 and will go through March 2, 2027.

“This new industry- standard agreement brings us into line with our peers and cements our status as one of the nation’s leading airlines,” said Capt. Larry Payne, chair of ALPA’s Hawaiian Master Executive Council. “I’d like to salute our negotiating team, who completed bargaining in under two years while also negotiating a complex freight agreement that is among the best in the industry. It’s an outstanding achievement.”

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram praised the contract.

“Our pilots have contributed to our growth as a world-class airline, and this contract recognizes their contributions to our company and their shared commitment in delivering the unmatched service Hawaiian is known for,” Ingram said.

The agreement includes an immediate 16.6% pay increase on average for Hawaiian’s 1,000-plus pilots. It adds a $10 million ratification bonus, raises company retirement contributions, creates a new $2,500 health reimbursement account, increases schedule flexibility and improves pilot quality of life.

“With this agreement, we successfully accomplished the goals that our pilot group set forth for us to achieve,” said Payne. “With a tremendous period of growth ahead of us, we look forward to providing our customers with safe, reliable, professional service for years to come.”

One of the highlights of the agreement is the pay rate for the Airbus A330F freighters, which Hawaiian pilots will begin flying for Amazon in the second half of this year. The A330F rates will be the highest in the industry, surpassing existing rates at cargo giants UPS and FedEx Express.

On Oct. 21, Hawaiian announced an eight-year agreement with Amazon to provide flight operations and maintenance services for Amazon’s air cargo operation. Amazon will provide a minimum of 10 A330F freighters, and the company will provide crew and line maintenance for this fleet. In support of this business, the company will open one or more mainland bases for crew and maintenance. Under the agreement, Amazon can grow its fleet with Hawaiian above the initial 10 aircraft and extend the contract beyond the initial eight-year term.

In 2022, Hawaiian reached new contracts with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Districts 141 and 142, and the Transport Workers Union Local 592.