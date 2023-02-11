comscore Hawaiian pilots OK 4-year-deal with 32% pay raise
Hawaii News

Hawaiian pilots OK 4-year-deal with 32% pay raise

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Airlines’ pilots have approved a new four-year contract with pay raises that will average more than 32% over the duration of the agreement, including industry-leading rates for the carrier’s future Airbus A330F cargo fleet. Read more

Man found guilty of online death threats

