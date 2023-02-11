comscore Lawmakers urged to step up coconut rhinoceros beetle fight on Oahu
Hawaii News

Lawmakers urged to step up coconut rhinoceros beetle fight on Oahu

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Barbara Francis, owner of Coastline Landscape and Nursery, points out a gaping entry hole made by a coconut rhinoceros beetle the trunk of a palm tree at Coastline Landscape and Nursery on Friday in Kunia.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Barbara Francis, owner of Coastline Landscape and Nursery, points out a gaping entry hole made by a coconut rhinoceros beetle the trunk of a palm tree at Coastline Landscape and Nursery on Friday in Kunia.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM George Fleming, general manager of Coastline Landscape and Nursery, holds a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle at Coastline Landscape and Nursery on Friday in Kunia.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    George Fleming, general manager of Coastline Landscape and Nursery, holds a dead coconut rhinoceros beetle at Coastline Landscape and Nursery on Friday in Kunia.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Coastline Landscape and Nursery owner Barbara Francis looks up at one of her coconut trees as a gaping entry hole made by a coconut rhinoceros beetle is seen on the trunk at top right.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Coastline Landscape and Nursery owner Barbara Francis looks up at one of her coconut trees as a gaping entry hole made by a coconut rhinoceros beetle is seen on the trunk at top right.

Despite a nine-year, multi­agency battle against the coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu, eradication appears to be unattainable here, and officials have turned to a containment and control strategy that aims to prevent the beetle from reaching the neighbor islands. Read more

Previous Story
Man found guilty of online death threats

Scroll Up