Abara, ‘Iolani rally past Kalani in state soccer semifinals

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kalani’s Ethan Senter and Iolani’s Kaleb Abara battled for the ball during Friday’s Division I state semifinal at Waipahu High School. Senter and Abara each scored twice, with Abara adding an assist for the winners.

    Kalani’s Ethan Senter and Iolani’s Kaleb Abara battled for the ball during Friday’s Division I state semifinal at Waipahu High School. Senter and Abara each scored twice, with Abara adding an assist for the winners.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Kaleb Abara celebrates with teammates Keane Palmer (7) and Kaeo Kawaakoa (9) after scoring a goal off a penalty kick in the second half.

    ‘Iolani’s Kaleb Abara celebrates with teammates Keane Palmer (7) and Kaeo Kawaakoa (9) after scoring a goal off a penalty kick in the second half.

‘Iolani, the ILH champion, will face Mililani for the title today at 7 p.m. in the soccer complex’s main stadium. The Raiders have won nine state titles, with the last coming in 2014. Read more

