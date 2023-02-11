comscore How ’bout them Cowboys? Kohala beats University for Division II title
How ’bout them Cowboys? Kohala beats University for Division II title

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER The Kohala bench celebrated after beating University for the championship on Friday.

  • MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER Kohala guard Layden Kauka makes the winning shot over University.

Freshman Layden Kauka hit a 16-foot jumper with 5.4 seconds left as Kohala rallied past University 40-38 in the Division II final of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena. Read more

