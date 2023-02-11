Kamehameha-Hawaii, Pac-Five advance to Division II soccer final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Micah Chung’s goal in the 73rd minute broke a 1-all tie, sending the Warriors to the championship game. Read more

Kamehameha-Hawaii 2, Seabury Hall 1

Micah Chung’s goal in the 73rd minute broke a 1-all tie, sending the Warriors to the championship game.

Seabury Hall took an early lead after Duke Romanchak scored in the 25th minute. Lucas Kay-Wong tied the game for Kamehameha-Hawaii in the 62nd minute, before Chung’s go-ahead goal.

Pac-Five 1, Island School 0

Micah Lee broke a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute, leading the Wolfpack past the Eagles.

Pac-Five will take on Kamehameha-Hawaii in today’s championship game, where the Wolfpack will try to become the first Oahu school to win the Division II state title since Mid-Pacific in 2015.

Consolation Semifinals

Waialua 2, Roosevelt 1

Zekiel Balmoja had two goals, including the go-ahead score in the 77th minute to lead the Bulldogs past the Rough Riders.

Balmoja had the game’s first score in the 23rd minute, before Kisei Ikeda tied it in the 39th for Roosevelt. Waialua will face Hawaii Prep today for fifth place.

Hawaii Prep 4, McKinley 1

Mickey Petras had a pair of goals, powering Ka Makani into today’s fifth-place game over McKinley.

Petras had goals in the 34th and 80th minutes, while Nate Lawton and Sam Fiola also scored for Hawaii Prep.